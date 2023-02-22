Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.39% of Terex worth $88,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 391.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,994 shares in the company, valued at $21,922,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,994 shares in the company, valued at $21,922,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,428 shares of company stock worth $9,280,278. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

