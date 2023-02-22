Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Caroline Silver Purchases 15,000 Shares

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Caroline Silver purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($45,158.96).

Tesco Trading Down 0.6 %

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 249.80 ($3.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 239.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 234.18. Tesco PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 293.64 ($3.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,081.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 298 ($3.59).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

