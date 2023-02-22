Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after buying an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after buying an additional 108,346 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 585,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after buying an additional 168,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 584,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,527,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

TCBI stock opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $69.26.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,524. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $330,817. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

