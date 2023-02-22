The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NTB opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.40. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 37.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.