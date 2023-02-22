The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 564,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CG opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.71. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CG. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $377,962.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,506,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

