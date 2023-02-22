THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 52.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 98.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of THO opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. Analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on THO shares. Benchmark cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.