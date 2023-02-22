Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 10,680 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 240.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Universal were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UVV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal during the third quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Universal by 47.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Universal during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In related news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $267,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UVV opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $795.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

