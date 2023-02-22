Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 442.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 538.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.39. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $78.94.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. Hovde Group cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Independent Bank Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

