Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $642,000 Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 152.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 5.0 %

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE CEIX opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at $35,919,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.