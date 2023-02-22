Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 125,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 9,625.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,667,000 after buying an additional 119,649 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 9.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,923,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 355.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,112,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 408.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,167,000 after buying an additional 79,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $150.12 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 4,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total transaction of $736,460.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 4,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total transaction of $736,460.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $173,542.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,893 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,901.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,987 shares of company stock worth $16,149,655. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

See Also

