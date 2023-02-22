Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,879 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $194.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.14. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $6,360,800. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.