TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,232,149 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,180 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.44% of TowneBank worth $86,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 16.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.98.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $175.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

