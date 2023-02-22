Townsend & Associates Inc Has $372,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3,770.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.