Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 4,072 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3,770.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,732.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 455,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,800,000 after buying an additional 430,685 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,914.6% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,903.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 34,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,814.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 164,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 156,232 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

GOOG opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

