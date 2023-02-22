Traders Buy High Volume of Bath & Body Works Put Options (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,978 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 89% compared to the average daily volume of 7,405 put options.
Bath & Body Works Stock Down 5.0 %
NYSE BBWI opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
