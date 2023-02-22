Traders Buy High Volume of General Mills Call Options (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,849 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 65% compared to the average volume of 4,753 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General Mills Stock Up 4.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

