Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 12,110 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 135% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,152 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of OSTK opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.28 million, a P/E ratio of 105.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Overstock.com has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $59.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

