Traders Buy High Volume of RingCentral Put Options (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 11,369 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 101% compared to the average volume of 5,645 put options.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.87. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $150.85.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on RingCentral to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,191,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

