Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $18.70. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 2,147,365 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $182,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $182,361.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $34,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 19.5 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,844,000 after purchasing an additional 576,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after purchasing an additional 647,804 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 245,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,323,000 after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 299,700 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.