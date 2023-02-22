Travere Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,820 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,158% compared to the typical volume of 383 put options.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 19.5 %

TVTX stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.46. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at $372,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $182,361.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,844,000 after acquiring an additional 576,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after acquiring an additional 647,804 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,785,000 after acquiring an additional 245,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,323,000 after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 299,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

