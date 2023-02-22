Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $57,627.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $57,627.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

