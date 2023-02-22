Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $9,087,000. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $8,739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $4,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPH opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

