Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 418.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,652 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tripadvisor by 359.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,258 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.38.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

