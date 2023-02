TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, February 24th

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, February 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, February 24th.

TUI Stock Performance

TUIFF opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Get TUI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TUI from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 152 ($1.83) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.