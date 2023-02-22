U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 343.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 38,864 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 74,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 448,348 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 43,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:SLCA opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 2.64. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLCA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.