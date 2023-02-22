UBS Group AG Acquires 16,371 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 28,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQM opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average is $94.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

SQM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

