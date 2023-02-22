UBS Group AG Acquires 22,856 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,871,000 after buying an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.51%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.