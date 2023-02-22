UBS Group AG Boosts Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,846 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Price Performance

IHAK stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81.

