UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $14,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,088,000 after acquiring an additional 491,047 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,998,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,539,000 after acquiring an additional 130,475 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.2 %

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.19.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

