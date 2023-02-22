UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 76,743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $14,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 107,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEL. StockNews.com downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

NYSE:GEL opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.42%.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

