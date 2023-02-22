UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 587,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $15,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.74%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

