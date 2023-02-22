UBS Group AG Buys 2,708 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

