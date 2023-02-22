UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $13,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Ingredion by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 111,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,443,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $99.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average of $93.01. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $105.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

