UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,379 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 403,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 222.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 233,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

