UBS Group AG Grows Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,434 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 646,833 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,920,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,312,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,501,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,328,000 after acquiring an additional 786,976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,996,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,738,000 after acquiring an additional 458,496 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,656,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,544,000 after acquiring an additional 735,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

