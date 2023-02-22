UBS Group AG Has $13.71 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $13,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDE. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 717,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 275,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 163,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 96,895 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $32.07.

