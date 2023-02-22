UBS Group AG Has $13.78 Million Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,097 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 161,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,043,000 after purchasing an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ACI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

