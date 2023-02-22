UBS Group AG Has $14.27 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 214,743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 59.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CNQ stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.
