UBS Group AG Has $14.32 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PWB stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $74.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.