UBS Group AG Has $14.46 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,731 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $14,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Performance

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $60.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

