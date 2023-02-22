UBS Group AG Has $14.63 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $14,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 747.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $171.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day moving average is $163.78. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $144.81 and a 52 week high of $188.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.502 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

