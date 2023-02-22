UBS Group AG Has $14.97 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 942,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,291 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,734,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

