UBS Group AG Has $15.21 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Masco were worth $15,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Masco by 23.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Masco by 157.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,357 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,770. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Price Performance

MAS opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.