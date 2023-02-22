UBS Group AG Has $15.31 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TDG opened at $737.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $679.09 and a 200 day moving average of $624.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $768.63.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Lisman sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.81, for a total value of $9,297,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,311.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,774 shares of company stock valued at $205,121,729. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.42.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

