UBS Group AG Has $15.75 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nordson were worth $15,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nordson Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $211.91 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.31 and a 200-day moving average of $231.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

