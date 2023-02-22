UBS Group AG Has $15.86 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $15,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

J opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.36%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,235. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

