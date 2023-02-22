UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 50,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 29,216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $78.49. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

