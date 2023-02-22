UBS Group AG Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,569 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 33.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 142.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of eBay by 9.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after acquiring an additional 597,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 28.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,557,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $146,433,000 after acquiring an additional 565,378 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 159.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 496,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 305,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $60.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.26.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

