UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $14,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE FINS opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

