UBS Group AG Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $117,183,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in LPL Financial by 39.0% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,111,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 311,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial stock opened at $245.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.60%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.